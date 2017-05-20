Shehbaz Sharif visits Hepatitis Filter Clinic

LAHORE, May 20 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif Saturday announced to set up Hepatitis Filter Clinics
in every district of the province and these clinics would start
functioning by the end of this year.
He said this while visiting Hepatitis Filter Clinic set up
under Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute & Research
Center here.
The Chief Minister also announced provision of 100 percent
free treatment to the patients visiting Hepatitis Filter
Clinic. He added that now the facility would be available to
all patients coming to the clinic.
Talking to the media on this occasion, Shehbaz Sharif
said that Punjab government was working round the clock on
state-of-the-art Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute &
Research Center from its own resources and this project costing
Rs 16 billion would provide quality medical facilities to the liver
and kidney patients.
The patients would not have to visit China, Europe or
India as they would be provided modern treatment facilities in
this hospital, he added.
Hepatitis was a deadly disease and its timely diagnoses
and treatment was very necessary, therefore, Punjab government
had decided to lay a network of hepatitis filter clinics
across the province, he added.
The chief minister requested media men to give
practicable suggestions so that better facilities could be
provided to the patients.
Shehbaz Sharif stressed upon the need of running an
awareness campaign regarding protection against hepatitis and
precautionary measures in the far-flung areas effectively.
He said that Punjab government had taken effective steps
and directions had been issued to the concerned institutions
in this regard.
Replying to a question, the Chief Minister said that
Punjab government had evolved an excellent programme of
provision of potable water through investment of billions of
rupees which was being started simultaneously in 37 tehsils of
South Punjab.
He said that CT scan machines would be provided to every
DHQ hospital and implementation on this programme would be
started in June.
He said that these machines would be operational round
the clock and patients would not have to go to big cities for
the scan.
Punjab government had evolved a coordinated system for
providing quality medicines during current year and samples of
medicines were being tested from laboratories abroad.
Answering another question, Shehbaz Sharif said that
illegal kidney transplantation was a heinous crime and Punjab
government had set up Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority
under the supervision of Dr. Faisal Masood and added that this
nefarious business would be eliminated at all costs.
Later, Shehbaz Sharif visited Hepatitis Filter Clinic and
inspected its various sections. He inquired the patients under
treatment in the clinic and asked about the medical
facilities.
The patients expressed satisfaction over modern
facilities of treatment and congratulated the Chief Minister
on providing such excellent facilities.
