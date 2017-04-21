Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates wheat harvesting drive 2017

LAHORE, April 21 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Thursday wore traditional turban and inaugurated Wheat

Harvesting Campaign 2017, in village Fatehpur, Kasur and congratulated the farmers.

Farmers over there chanted the slogans “Long Live Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Long Live CM Shehbaz Sharif and Daikho Daikho Kon

Aya…Sher Aya Sher Aya”.

He once again lashed certain political elements that were

levelling false accusations at PM and suggested them to mend

their ways before pointing finger on others.

“Zardari is trying to take credit as being the inventor of CPEC

but forgot to lay the foundation stone in his tenure,” he mocked while subjecting Zardari to criticism.

He said, “Don’t misrepresent the nation as CPEC is a landmark

which is a gift of Chinese leadership and government for Pakistan and reflection of their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.”