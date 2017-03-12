Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Hindu community on Holi

LAHORE, Mar 12 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif

on Sunday felicitated Hindu community on their Holi festival.

In a message, the CM said that minorities in the province were free to perform their religious rituals.

He said that minorities had played a vital role for development of the country.

The CM said that equal opportunities of progress had been provided to minorities across the country and they had been included in the national mainstream.

He said that all minorities enjoyed full protection and religious freedom in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan’s soft image regarding protection of minorities rights had been further improved at world level.

While, Hindu community on Sunday celebrated the Holi festival with traditional zeal and enthusiasm across the country.