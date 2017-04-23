Shehbaz Sharif congratultes Turk President Erdogan

LAHORE,April 23 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Turk President Recep Tayyip

Erdogan and congratulated him on his success in referendum.

The chief minister said the people of Turkey had once

again expressed their confidence in his great leadership.

He said that under the dynamic leadership of Recep Tayyip

Erdogan, Turkey had made rapid progress.

He said the people of Turkey, by casting vote in favour

of their popular leader in referendum, had proved that he lived

in their hearts. The way Recep Tayyip Erdogan had supported

his people and served them, this referendum was victory to this

service, he added.

He said the Turk people through the power of their votes

had proved that there was no alternate to the politics of

hardwork, service and honesty.