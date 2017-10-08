Shehbaz Sharif censures Imran Niazi for opposing Orange Line Train

LAHORE, Oct 08 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif was very happy in the unveiling ceremony of first Orange
Line Metro Train (OLMT) on its arrival at Lahore.
The chief minister after the opening ceremony visited the
train and examined its various parts with Chinese Consulate
General and Project Manager.
Official of China Railways and Project Director of Metro Train
presented CM with the symbolic key.
In his speech, the chief minister shared that he was advised
to wear Orange shirt in accord with the OLMT but he chose to
wear green as Green Line has been accomplished in the form of
Metro Bus project.
The chief minister censured Imran Naizi and his followers who
were opposing the grand project of public interest and further
added that an official of PTI went to court against this. They were unable to start metro
train in Peshawar from last four years. In contrary to this if there
have been government of PML (N), not only in Peshawar but other cities
would also been enjoying blessings of Metro Buses.
He said we should talk sensibly and amiably as once he
also has done this mistake and spoke ill of a person who was
masked in corruption however, he apologized later. Naizi Sahib
needs to mend his own ways before pointing fingers on others,
he added.
