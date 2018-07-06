Shehbaz rejects Avenfield verdict

LAHORE, Jul 06 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Friday rejected the Avenfield case

verdict.

“The decision will be remembered as one of the darkest chapters in Pakistan’s political history,” he said

addressing a news conference at the PML-N Model Town Secretariat.

“This politically motivated decision against Nawaz Sharif and her daughter is a bid to influence results of the upcoming general election,” he said.

“The verdict is unjust as no solid evidence has been presented and Nawaz Shaif’s ownership of the Avenfield

apartments has not been proven,” he said and added, “It is a flawed case and carries many loopholes.”

Shehbaz Sharif claimed that Nawaz Sharif’s name did not appear in the Panama Papers and the case was built on weak grounds, as no evidence was found against him. However, he said they would opt for all legal and constitutional options available for justice, besides approaching people’s court during the election campaign.

He said: “Though, NAB has declared its verdict, yet people will give their verdict on July 25, through their

votes.”

It is pertinent to mention here that National Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir announced the

verdict, awarding Nawaz Sharif a 10-year imprisonment and fine amounting to 8 million pounds in the Avenfield property

reference. The court also awarded Sharif’s daughter Maryam a seven-year prison sentence and 2 million pounds fine, rendering her disqualified to contest the 2018 general election in Pakistan.

The former chief minister Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif claimed there were cases which were pending with NAB for years, but they were not being decided.”NAB did not act against PTI leader Babar Awan in the Nandipur case,” Shehbaz alleged.

He pointed out that Nawaz Sharif, despite ill health of his wife, appeared before the accountability court for 109 times, along with his daughter Maryam.

He said there was no denying the fact that Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan an atomic power with the cooperation and prayers of the whole nation and defied all external pressures, inducements and threats. “Nawaz gifted the nation mega projects like China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), spread a network of motorways, eliminated darkness from the country and highlighted Kashmir issue internationally,” Shehbaz said.

He said that as the president of PML-N, he would visit every nook and cranny of the country to raise the voice for justice. He asked the party workers, supports and especially the candidates contesting the general election not to be disheartened and get their peaceful protest registered against the accountability court verdict during political gatherings.

Answering a question, Shehbaz Sharif rebutted a news appearing in a section of the press that his brother Nawaz Sharif had sought political asylum in London.

The PML-N president urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to provide level playing field to all candidates of

political parties contesting the general election 2018.

Party leaders Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Ahmed Hassan and Khawaja Imran Nazir were present on the occasion.