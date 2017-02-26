Shehbaz overviews counter terrorism operations

LAHORE, Feb 26 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that civil and military leadership of Pakistan was moving forward against terrorism with complete unity and they were on the same page in this war against terrorism.

Chairing Provincial Apex Committee meeting here to overview in detail

all the ongoing counter terrorism operations by civil and military law enforcement agencies, the Chief Minister said that this war against terrorism would continue till elimination of last terrorist.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the ongoing counter terrorism

operations by civil and military law enforcement agencies in the province.

Provincial Apex Committee resolved to root out militancy, terrorism,

extremism and sectarianism from the country and expressed great satisfaction over ongoing Army operation Radd ul Fasaad against

terrorists, their facilitators and financial supporters.

The meeting decided to expand the scope of joint operations of Rangers,

CTD and Police and agreed to speedily increase activities against terrorists under the operation Radd ul Fasaad.

During the Apex Committee meeting, it was also decided to give foolproof security to mosques, Imambargahs and other places of worship across the province. The committee also resolved to take indiscriminate action against terrorists and their facilitators, eliminate mindset of militancy, extremism, and fundamentalism with full force and to root out networks of terrorists and their facilitators. The need to enhance cooperation with other provinces was also stressed in the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that they would not let the terrorists and their

facilitators become successful in their evil intentions, asserting that brave and patriotic Pakistanis were determined to eliminate terrorism from their soil. “Our collective efforts will defeat conspiracies of our enemies,” he added.

The abode for terrorists and their facilitators was hell and they

had to face the consequences of their evil designs not only in this world but in the world hereafter, he said.

National Security Adviser ® Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua, Lahore Corps

Commander Lt General Sadiq Ali, Provincial Minister for Counter Terrorism Colonel ® Muhammad Ayub, Punjab Director General Rangers Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat, General Officer Commanding 10 Division Major General Sardar Tariq Aman, Punjab Chief Secretary Captain ® Zahid Saeed, Inspector General Police Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera, Secretary Interior Major ® Azam Sulaiman Khan and other high civil and military officers also attended the meeting.