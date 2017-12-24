Shehbaz meets 16 countries’ envoys, HCs

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
on Sunday met with Ambassadors and High Commissioners from more than 16 countries.
Detailed ideas were exchanged to boost investment and promote
relations in various fields during the meeting.
The ambassadors and high commissioners paid tribute to the
extraordinary leadership of Shehbaz Sharif in this two-hours
long meeting and said that he had made Punjab a developed province
with his hard work, determination and dedication.
Kuwait’s Ambassador said that he was popular because of his hard
work and unusual dedication which has led him to this place today
and he prays for his success.
The Tajik ambassador said that the ending up load shedding is
an incredible achievement as he remembers the load shedding of 9 hours
in the past, but now it’s wiping out is definitely a great victory
of Shehbaz Sharif’s government.
Ambassador of Azerbaijan further added that Shehbaz Sharif had
been working hard to provide services to his people and along-with
Lahore entire Punjab was progressing which was due to his implausible vision.
Belarus Ambassador while sharing his thoughts said that for the development and prosperity of the people, CM has implemented his
vision vigilantly through hard-work. Ambassador from Egypt moreover
added that because of his foremost leadership his government had
achieved the set goals.
Nigerian Ambassador while talking to CM said that he himself
had witnessed development and prosperity of Punjab. The projects
of infrastructure had been executed really fast for which your
performance was highly appreciated as Punjab province was moving
toward improvement due to your commitment and passionate leadership. Sudan’s ambassador told CM that he was impressed by his speech
last night in which he had given a wonderful message to his nation.
High Commissioner from Sri Lanka said that under the vibrant
leadership of Shehbaz Sharif revolutionary measures had been taken
in the fields of education, health, energy and infrastructure. He
said that CM Punjab was a distinguished leader who has worked hard
on public welfare projects.
Deputy High Commissioner Australia said that the Punjab province
had achieved success under his dynamic leadership.
Consulate General of Turkey said amazing development of Punjab
was due to the robust leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.
Chinese Ambassador added that Shehbaz Sharif had completed the
project under “Punjab Speed” and the credit of making Punjab an
ideal province goes to him. He said that due to his personal efforts
work done in Punjab was palpable.
Other diplomats also praised the exemplary leadership, hard-work
and fabulous vision of Shehbaz Sharif.
Talking to the ambassadors, Shehbaz Sharif said that government
of PML (N) had forwarded the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
and in comparison to the past, we have marked the records of selfless public service by completing development projects in the record period.
He said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah struggled for the separate homeland
so that everybody enjoys equal rights.
Pakistan has been achieved so that everyone can live with respect
and esteem through equal opportunities to excel in life. He said that during the last 4 years, PML (N) government has put the country in
right direction and soul of Quaid must be satisfied with what we have achieved.
He said that despite of all challenges, the country is moving forward on the voyage of development and prosperity likewise load shedding has ended in Pakistan due to loyal and sincere efforts. Due to load shedding
in the past, economy and daily life has been affected badly however
Punjab and Federal government jointly have established factories of
6000 megawatts of electricity as we have invested through our own resources. He said that projects in past were installed with borrowed
money and those too with a lot of delay. PML-N government has accepted
the challenge and managed its own resources. Various projects have been installed yet and few of them have been completed which is adding
thousands of megawatts of electricity in the National Grid.
The Chief Minister said that he believes that when there is a will there is a way. He said that the decisions made with consensus to fight against terrorism have brought success. There is no roam of terrorism
in Quaid’s Pakistan as this is not the fortune of Pakistanis that their children to be orphaned, brothers to be snatched away from their sisters and mothers to lose their sons.
He said that Pakistan was not achieved for all this and terrorism
is not its fate. This fallacy has internal and external causes. He said that brave armed forces of Pakistan, police, law enforcement agencies
and citizens have written a new chapter of history with their blood.
The CM said that Pakistan is the only country in International Community who has given such great sacrifices in the war against terrorism. The
fight against terrorism continues and Pakistan will win this war Insha-Allah, he vowed.
The CM said that terrorists and their facilitators have been
eliminated largely but this war has not ended yet and we will not
rest until the last terrorist is cleared. He said that if we go ahead
with collective efforts and joint acumen then success will be our
fortune. Furthermore, CM vowed that he will make the country such a peaceful and prosperous region where there won’t be any discrimination
and violence rather rule of law and merit will be the order of the day.
It will be a country which will provide its inhabitants with basic needs and none of the poor will die because of his poverty. The
difference between rich and poor will be bridged by fair distribution
of resources and we will work hard to make Pakistan independent.
He said that during the last 9 years, resources of billions of
rupees have been saved through transparency and these resources were utilized for other public welfare projects. He said that rather than financial assistance we need skill development support and expertise
from our friend countries. There is only one way of happiness and prosperity which is the way of hard-work, trust and transparency
as many nations have acquired glory by acting upon this way.
Those who called on CM included Kuwaiti ambassador Mr. Nasser
Abdul Rahman J.Almutairi, Tajikistan’s Ambassador Mr. Jononov SherAli Saidamirovich, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan Mr. Ali Alizada, Bela Russ Ambassador Mr. Anderei Emolovich, Ambassador of Egypt Mr. Ahmed Mohammad Yaqoob, Ambassador of Nigeria Mr. Adebayo A Olaniyi, Ambassador of Mauritius Mr. Rashid Ali Soobadar, Sudan’s Ambassador Tahir Taha, Ambassador of Tunisia Adel Elarbi, Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner
Mr. Jaya Nath C.P Lokuketagodage, Deputy High Commissioner of Australia
Mr Brek Btlay, Nazim from the Embassy of Libya Mr. Nazir A. M Nabiyah, Turkish Consulate General Mr. Serdar Deniz, US Consulate General Ms. Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau, Deputy Head Of Mission of Ukraine
Ms. Vasyllvashko, Acting Consulate General of China Mr. Wang Daxue
and others. Provincial ministers Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Jehangir Khanzada, spokesman of Punjab government Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Chief Secretary and High Authorities were also present
on this occasion.