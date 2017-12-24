Shehbaz meets 16 countries’ envoys, HCs

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

on Sunday met with Ambassadors and High Commissioners from more than 16 countries.

Detailed ideas were exchanged to boost investment and promote

relations in various fields during the meeting.

The ambassadors and high commissioners paid tribute to the

extraordinary leadership of Shehbaz Sharif in this two-hours

long meeting and said that he had made Punjab a developed province

with his hard work, determination and dedication.

Kuwait’s Ambassador said that he was popular because of his hard

work and unusual dedication which has led him to this place today

and he prays for his success.

The Tajik ambassador said that the ending up load shedding is

an incredible achievement as he remembers the load shedding of 9 hours

in the past, but now it’s wiping out is definitely a great victory

of Shehbaz Sharif’s government.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan further added that Shehbaz Sharif had

been working hard to provide services to his people and along-with

Lahore entire Punjab was progressing which was due to his implausible vision.

Belarus Ambassador while sharing his thoughts said that for the development and prosperity of the people, CM has implemented his

vision vigilantly through hard-work. Ambassador from Egypt moreover

added that because of his foremost leadership his government had

achieved the set goals.

Nigerian Ambassador while talking to CM said that he himself

had witnessed development and prosperity of Punjab. The projects

of infrastructure had been executed really fast for which your

performance was highly appreciated as Punjab province was moving

toward improvement due to your commitment and passionate leadership. Sudan’s ambassador told CM that he was impressed by his speech

last night in which he had given a wonderful message to his nation.

High Commissioner from Sri Lanka said that under the vibrant

leadership of Shehbaz Sharif revolutionary measures had been taken

in the fields of education, health, energy and infrastructure. He

said that CM Punjab was a distinguished leader who has worked hard

on public welfare projects.

Deputy High Commissioner Australia said that the Punjab province

had achieved success under his dynamic leadership.

Consulate General of Turkey said amazing development of Punjab

was due to the robust leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.

Chinese Ambassador added that Shehbaz Sharif had completed the

project under “Punjab Speed” and the credit of making Punjab an

ideal province goes to him. He said that due to his personal efforts

work done in Punjab was palpable.

Other diplomats also praised the exemplary leadership, hard-work

and fabulous vision of Shehbaz Sharif.

Talking to the ambassadors, Shehbaz Sharif said that government

of PML (N) had forwarded the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

and in comparison to the past, we have marked the records of selfless public service by completing development projects in the record period.

He said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah struggled for the separate homeland

so that everybody enjoys equal rights.

Pakistan has been achieved so that everyone can live with respect

and esteem through equal opportunities to excel in life. He said that during the last 4 years, PML (N) government has put the country in

right direction and soul of Quaid must be satisfied with what we have achieved.

He said that despite of all challenges, the country is moving forward on the voyage of development and prosperity likewise load shedding has ended in Pakistan due to loyal and sincere efforts. Due to load shedding

in the past, economy and daily life has been affected badly however

Punjab and Federal government jointly have established factories of

6000 megawatts of electricity as we have invested through our own resources. He said that projects in past were installed with borrowed

money and those too with a lot of delay. PML-N government has accepted

the challenge and managed its own resources. Various projects have been installed yet and few of them have been completed which is adding

thousands of megawatts of electricity in the National Grid.

The Chief Minister said that he believes that when there is a will there is a way. He said that the decisions made with consensus to fight against terrorism have brought success. There is no roam of terrorism

in Quaid’s Pakistan as this is not the fortune of Pakistanis that their children to be orphaned, brothers to be snatched away from their sisters and mothers to lose their sons.

He said that Pakistan was not achieved for all this and terrorism

is not its fate. This fallacy has internal and external causes. He said that brave armed forces of Pakistan, police, law enforcement agencies

and citizens have written a new chapter of history with their blood.

The CM said that Pakistan is the only country in International Community who has given such great sacrifices in the war against terrorism. The

fight against terrorism continues and Pakistan will win this war Insha-Allah, he vowed.

The CM said that terrorists and their facilitators have been

eliminated largely but this war has not ended yet and we will not

rest until the last terrorist is cleared. He said that if we go ahead

with collective efforts and joint acumen then success will be our

fortune. Furthermore, CM vowed that he will make the country such a peaceful and prosperous region where there won’t be any discrimination

and violence rather rule of law and merit will be the order of the day.

It will be a country which will provide its inhabitants with basic needs and none of the poor will die because of his poverty. The

difference between rich and poor will be bridged by fair distribution

of resources and we will work hard to make Pakistan independent.

He said that during the last 9 years, resources of billions of

rupees have been saved through transparency and these resources were utilized for other public welfare projects. He said that rather than financial assistance we need skill development support and expertise

from our friend countries. There is only one way of happiness and prosperity which is the way of hard-work, trust and transparency

as many nations have acquired glory by acting upon this way.

Those who called on CM included Kuwaiti ambassador Mr. Nasser

Abdul Rahman J.Almutairi, Tajikistan’s Ambassador Mr. Jononov SherAli Saidamirovich, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan Mr. Ali Alizada, Bela Russ Ambassador Mr. Anderei Emolovich, Ambassador of Egypt Mr. Ahmed Mohammad Yaqoob, Ambassador of Nigeria Mr. Adebayo A Olaniyi, Ambassador of Mauritius Mr. Rashid Ali Soobadar, Sudan’s Ambassador Tahir Taha, Ambassador of Tunisia Adel Elarbi, Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner

Mr. Jaya Nath C.P Lokuketagodage, Deputy High Commissioner of Australia

Mr Brek Btlay, Nazim from the Embassy of Libya Mr. Nazir A. M Nabiyah, Turkish Consulate General Mr. Serdar Deniz, US Consulate General Ms. Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau, Deputy Head Of Mission of Ukraine

Ms. Vasyllvashko, Acting Consulate General of China Mr. Wang Daxue

and others. Provincial ministers Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Jehangir Khanzada, spokesman of Punjab government Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Chief Secretary and High Authorities were also present

on this occasion.