Shehbaz may disqualify if Nawaz returns not: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif may be disqualified if his brother Nawaz Sharif did not return to Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Punjab government had the right to grant him extension but after witnessing improvement in the health condition of Nawaz Sharif, the provincial government had decided not to grant him any more extension.

He further said the country was moving towards prosperity and stability under the sincere leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government was striving hard to overcome the prices of edible items across the country.