Shehbaz inaugurates teachers training institute

LAHORE, May 6 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday inaugurated Teachers Training Institute for Special Education set up jointly by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Punjab government here at PAF Base, Sarwar Road.

Chief Minister also took a round of newly-constructed institute and

inquired about the facilities there from the teachers.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he congratulated Air Chief Marshal

Sohail Aman, PAF officers, Provincial Minister for Special Education and his team on setting up of this wonderful institution for imparting training to special education teachers. He added, this splendid model should be adopted in other provinces as well.

Chief minister also proposed that collaboration should be adopted to

deal with challenge of teachers training on modern lines, and refresher courses should be arranged for teachers with regard to special education.

Air Chief Marshal had done a great job by establishing an excellent

institution for the training of teachers of special education, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif termed it as model institution having purposeful

classrooms and conference rooms, along with latest equipment for training.

Special children could be made useful member of society by providing

them latest facilities of education and training, he added.

He prayed that may Almighty Allah make Pakistan a greatest country of

the world and Pakistan of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in real sense.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman also presented a souvenir to the Chief

Minister. Base Commander Air Commodore Salman Mehboob informed about the training courses in the institution and said that institution was constructed five months ahead of its stipulated time of 18 months.