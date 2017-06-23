Shehbaz condemns firing on police mobile in Karachi

LAHORE, June 23 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the incident of
firing on a police mobile in SITE area of Karachi.
He paid tribute to the martyred police officials.
The chief minister expressed sympathies and condolences
with the bereaved families of martyred police officials and
said that great sacrifices of martyrs would not go to waste.
He said,”Those sacrificing their lives for the motherland
are our heroes and the whole nation is proud of their
sacrifices.”
