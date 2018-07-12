Shehbaz claims to win general election on performance

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif Thursday claimed that his party would win upcoming general election on the basis of its performance and would continue the journey of serving the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he claimed the PML-N had served the people with commitment during the past five years and resolved major challenges which were being faced by the country in 2013.

He claimed according to all the surveys conducted by local as well as international organizations, the PML-N was the most popular political party in the country.

He said his party was taking part in election campaign and had presented its performance and manifesto before the masses.

Shehbaz Sharif claimed the PML-N during its five year term, overcame power load-shedding, brought foreign investment under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and ensured peace and stability in the country.

He claimed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had introduced politics of using derogatory remarks. Imran Khan had nothing to give to the people in election campaign except leveling baseless allegations against his political rivals.

The President PML-N said that armed forces were protecting country’s borders and had rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

To a question, he claimed arrest of PML-N workers from various cities was a question mark on process of holding free and fair general election in the country and said that a letter had been written to the Election Commission in that regard.