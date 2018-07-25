Shehbaz casts vote: demand people support for service

LAHORE, Jul 25 (APP): Pakistan Muslim Leageu-N Shehbaz Sharif has said that people should vote for PML-N in large number in order to help the party sweep general election 2018.

In a brief interaction with media after casting his vote at junior Model school Model Town polling station here Wednesday in NA-130 constituency, he said PML-N had served the masses and fulfilled its promises.

He said that PML-N would build Bhasha dam after being voted into power in the general election 2018 and would launch new housing project for the shelterless people.

He reiterated his pledge to continue reforms in the education and health sectors.

He was accompanied by his son Salman Shehbaz who also cast his vote at this polling station.