Shehbaz announces free shuttle bus service for cricket lovers

LAHORE, Mar 1 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif
announced on Wednesday to launch free of cost special bus service
for cricket lovers to Qaddafi Stadium.
He announced this while presiding over a high level meeting
of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order held to review security
plan for Pakistan Super League (PSL) final to be played on March 5.
The Chief Minister directed the security agencies to fully
implement security plan and ensure foolproof security. Besides,
he also ordered to deploy police officials at mosques, imam
bargahs, churches and other worship places on the day.
Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said, hosting PSL
event in Lahore was indeed a great honour and the government
was making all out arrangements for the mega event. He said,
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff
(COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa were providing their best
collaboration for making the event a complete success. He
promised for continuous provision of uninterrupted electricity
supply at the entry and exit points of Gaddafi Stadium.
The Chief Minister said PSL final would be a mega event
of Lahore and they needed to work round the clock to make
it successful by ensuring safe and peaceful environment for
final match through fool proof security arrangements. He said,
it was the desire of whole nation to dispose this event in
Lahore. “It is a matter of honor for Pakistan and we will
never let it down,” he added.
Shehbaz Sharif said such emergency situations always
demanded extra ordinary initiatives and the way you all
were working to make this event successful gave them a
hope that they would do it perfectly. He directed the
concerned departments and authorities to perform their
duties efficiently by keeping close liaison with each
other and ensure marvelous arrangements in every manner.
He directed Provisional Cabinet Committee on Law & Order
to review all the arrangements regularly and vowed to
evaluate them himself regularly. He also directed to arrange
alternative traffic routes for public to spare them from
any inconvenience. Also free bus shuttle services would be
provided for the spectators to take them to the stadium.
Shehbaz Sharif directed to take the best cleanliness
measures in and outside the stadium and ensure uninterrupted
power supply on entry and exit points also to decorate whole
city along with the routes to the stadium with fancy lights.
He warned that there shouldn’t be any complaint of overcharging
of tickets to the spectators.
The Chief Minister also directed to ensure fool proof
security in Lahore as well as other cities of province and
take every step to shatter the bad intentions of enemies who
wanted to destabilize Pakistan. However, he said they were
taking every possible step for the safety of life & property
of public and concerned authorities to meet their devised
responsibilities.
Interior secretary and commissioner Lahore division
briefed the participants of meeting about security and other
necessary arrangements.
Provisional Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Rana Mashood Ahmed,
Ayub Gadhi, Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Jahangir Khanzada, advisor
Rana Maqbool Ahmed, special assistant Malik Muhammad Ahmed
Khan, advisor Dr. Umer Saif , chief secretary, IG police,
senior officials of civil, military and law enforcing agencies
and secretaries of other concerned departments attended the
meeting.
