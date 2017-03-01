Shehbaz announces free shuttle bus service for cricket lovers

LAHORE, Mar 1 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif

announced on Wednesday to launch free of cost special bus service

for cricket lovers to Qaddafi Stadium.

He announced this while presiding over a high level meeting

of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order held to review security

plan for Pakistan Super League (PSL) final to be played on March 5.

The Chief Minister directed the security agencies to fully

implement security plan and ensure foolproof security. Besides,

he also ordered to deploy police officials at mosques, imam

bargahs, churches and other worship places on the day.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said, hosting PSL

event in Lahore was indeed a great honour and the government

was making all out arrangements for the mega event. He said,

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff

(COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa were providing their best

collaboration for making the event a complete success. He

promised for continuous provision of uninterrupted electricity

supply at the entry and exit points of Gaddafi Stadium.

The Chief Minister said PSL final would be a mega event

of Lahore and they needed to work round the clock to make

it successful by ensuring safe and peaceful environment for

final match through fool proof security arrangements. He said,

it was the desire of whole nation to dispose this event in

Lahore. “It is a matter of honor for Pakistan and we will

never let it down,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said such emergency situations always

demanded extra ordinary initiatives and the way you all

were working to make this event successful gave them a

hope that they would do it perfectly. He directed the

concerned departments and authorities to perform their

duties efficiently by keeping close liaison with each

other and ensure marvelous arrangements in every manner.

He directed Provisional Cabinet Committee on Law & Order

to review all the arrangements regularly and vowed to

evaluate them himself regularly. He also directed to arrange

alternative traffic routes for public to spare them from

any inconvenience. Also free bus shuttle services would be

provided for the spectators to take them to the stadium.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to take the best cleanliness

measures in and outside the stadium and ensure uninterrupted

power supply on entry and exit points also to decorate whole

city along with the routes to the stadium with fancy lights.

He warned that there shouldn’t be any complaint of overcharging

of tickets to the spectators.

The Chief Minister also directed to ensure fool proof

security in Lahore as well as other cities of province and

take every step to shatter the bad intentions of enemies who

wanted to destabilize Pakistan. However, he said they were

taking every possible step for the safety of life & property

of public and concerned authorities to meet their devised

responsibilities.

Interior secretary and commissioner Lahore division

briefed the participants of meeting about security and other

necessary arrangements.

Provisional Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Rana Mashood Ahmed,

Ayub Gadhi, Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Jahangir Khanzada, advisor

Rana Maqbool Ahmed, special assistant Malik Muhammad Ahmed

Khan, advisor Dr. Umer Saif , chief secretary, IG police,

senior officials of civil, military and law enforcing agencies

and secretaries of other concerned departments attended the

meeting.