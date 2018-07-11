SHC puts off hearing of cases challenging nominations of PPP candidates

HYDERABAD, Jul 11 (APP):In the cases challenging nomination of 2 candidates of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on the National Assembly’s constituencies, Sindh High Court put off hearings to July 18 and July 19.

According to the details, the SHC heard the case of the petitioner Rustam Ali Dars who had challenged the candidacy of former PPP’s MNA Shazia Atta Mari who was contesting from NA 216 Sanghar district.During the hearing, Mari’s counsel advocate Jhamat Mal Jethanad appeared before the court but the counsel of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sought time from the court to file comments.Dars claimed in the petition that Mari’s graduation degree was fake and that she possessed 2 National Identity Cards (NICs).The SHC had issued notices to Secretary ECP, District Returning Officer of Sanghar, Returning Officer of NA 216, Vice Chancellor and Controller Exams of Karachi University, besides Mari, to submit reply.

The hearing was adjourned to July 19.The SHC, separately, admitted the petition filed by Sindh United Party’s (SUP) candidate from NA 224 Tando Allahyar district, Ameer Ali Thebo, who challenged acceptance of nomination form of PPP’s candidate for same constituency Zulfiqar Bachani.The hearing has been fixed for July 18.