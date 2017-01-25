Shazia victorious in women’s of Bowling C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Shazia Nayyer returned victorious in the
women’s event of the 10th National Tenpin Bowling Championship
played here at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold Mall.
Shazia won the title of women event by scoring 128 score in
one game. Rozina Ali secured second position by scoring 125 points
while Sidra Saeed stood third.
Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) in collaboration
with Leisure City bowling club is holding the National Tenpin
Bowling Championship.
Senator Kalsoom Perveen and Ambassador of Bosnia Nadim
inaugurated the event. Deaf Players event will be played on the
second day of the championship.
