Shazia victorious in women’s of Bowling C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Shazia Nayyer returned victorious in the

women’s event of the 10th National Tenpin Bowling Championship

played here at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold Mall.

Shazia won the title of women event by scoring 128 score in

one game. Rozina Ali secured second position by scoring 125 points

while Sidra Saeed stood third.

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) in collaboration

with Leisure City bowling club is holding the National Tenpin

Bowling Championship.

Senator Kalsoom Perveen and Ambassador of Bosnia Nadim

inaugurated the event. Deaf Players event will be played on the

second day of the championship.