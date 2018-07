ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian candidate Shazia Jannat Marri has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-218 Sangar-II by securing 80,752 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Kishan Chand Perwani of Grand Democratic Alliance stood second by securing 70,436 votes and an independent candidate Jam Nafees Ali Khan grabbed third position with 2,755 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57.62%.