Shaukat Ali of PTI wins PK-23 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate Shaukat Ali has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituency PK-23 Shangla-I by securing 17,399 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Rashad Khan stood second by securing 15,533 votes while candidate of Awami National Party (ANP) Mutawakil Khan grabbed third position by getting 13,942 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 34.82%.