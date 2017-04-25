Shaukat Ali for folk, classical music

LAHORE, Apr 25 (APP): Famous folk singer, Shaukat Ali said on Tuesday that pop and rock music had caused a loss to folk and classical music.

Talking to APP, he said that Pakistani singers were popular in India as they did hard work in classical and folk music. He said that PTV had a treasure of folk and classical songs and it should air these songs for the new generation.

Despite all odds, the folk and classical music was still alive in the world, he added.