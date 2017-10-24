Sharma’s designation as India’s central representative for Kashmir not realistic measure: FO

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Pakistan on Tuesday said that the designation of Dineshwar Sharma, a former intelligence officer, as the Central Representative by the Indian government to initiate “interaction and dialogue to understand

legitimate aspirations of people in Jammu and Kashmir,” did not appear to be a sincere and realistic measure.

Responding to a question in that regard, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said if anything, the Indian government’s announcement illustrated was recognition — once again — of the futility of the use of force and of the indispensability of dialogue.

However, for any dialogue process to be meaningful and result-oriented, it had to include the three main parties – India, Pakistan, and the Kashmiris, he added. In that context, without the participation of the Hurriyat leadership, no interaction or dialogue would carry any weight or meaning.

The Spokesperson said that the designated interlocutor had been entrusted with the task of understanding the “legitimate aspirations” of the Kashmiri people, which in reality had been known for 70 years, that is realization of their right to self-determination.

He emphasized that the need of the hour was to bring an end to the Indian state-sponsored terrorism in the Occupied Kashmir and to have dialogue for peacefully resolving the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people. This was imperative for ensuring durable and sustainable peace and stability in South Asia. Pakistan hoped that the international community would play its rightful role in facilitating such an outcome.