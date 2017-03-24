Sharjeel appeared before anti corruption tribunal

LAHORE, Mar 24 (APP): The Anti-Corruption Tribunal has given the time

frame of May 5 to the suspended cricketer Sharjeel Khan to submit its reply on his alleged involvement in spot fixing in the Pakistan Super League while another accused player Khalid Latif who did not appear before the tribunal owing to health reasons was asked to appear on March 31.

The tribunal headed by Justice retd Asghar Haider and Lt Gen retd Tauqir Zia and Wasim Bari as its members held its first preliminary hearing hearing here on Friday at the National Cricket Academy

Sharjeel Khan appeared along with Shaigan Ijaz Advocate. Also present

were Taffazul Rizvi, PCB’s Legal Advisor along with Haider Ali Khan Advocate, Salman Naseer, GM Legal Affairs PCB, Col. Mohammad Azam Khan, Head of PCB’s Vigilance and Security Department.

Counsel for PCB read out the charges leveled against Sharjeel Khan which included breaches of Articles 2.1.1; 2.1.2; 2.1.3; 2.1.4; 2.4.4 and 2.4.5 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants 2015, said a spokesman of PCB.

“The Tribunal in consultation with both parties agreed upon the procedure

and timelines to be adopted under the Anti-Corruption Code. PCB will submit its opening brief detailing its claims along with the evidence to be relied by April 14, 2017. Sharjeel Khan will be provided an opportunity to respond by May 5 and PCB may, at its discretion, file a rebuttal by May 10. The Final Hearing will commence from May 15 on a day to day basis.”, he added.

Khalid Latif, despite notice has not entered appearance. He made an

application for adjournment via email to the Chairman of the Tribunal citing health reasons and requesting that proceedings be adjourned to next week, said the spokesman .

“In the interest of justice the request is allowed and the proceedings in

respect of Khalid are adjourned to 11:30 an on March 31.

” Notice would also be issued with a stipulation that no further adjournment would be granted.

Since under the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code the proceedings are meant to be kept confidential, no comments will be made by any party or the Tribunal on the merits of the case”, he said.