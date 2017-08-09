Sharif’s caravan reaches Pindi in six hours

RAWALPINDI, Aug 9 (APP): The caravan of former Prime Minister and leader
of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif took over six hours to reach Faizabad.
The rally was started from Punjab House Islamabad at mid-day and
entered Faizabad at about 6 pm covering a distance of about nine kilometers.
The PML-N leader with a massive rally of marchers and others on board
vehicles was accorded a warm welcome by a large number of party supporters and leaders including former MNA Hanif Abbasi, provincial Minister for Labour Raja Ashfaq Sarwar, Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Muhammad Naseem, MPA Raja Hanif advocate, former MPA Ziaullah Shah and others.
PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz talking to media said, Nawaz Sharif would
address the party workers ahead of Committee Chowk.
