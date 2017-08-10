Sharif urges to respect for masses mandate

JHELUM, Aug 10 (APP): Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

Thursday said respecting the mandate of people and the constitution

was imperative for national development and a strong Pakistan.

Addressing a mammoth rally, he said, it was the people of Pakistan

whom the Constitution had empowered to elect or reject somebody.”But, deposing your elected representatives is disrespect to your mandate. Therefore, it is imperative for a strong Pakistan that peoples mandate should be respected.”

He said elected prime ministers were sent home on different

types of charges but nobody questioned dictators who abrogated the

Constitution and ruled the country for decades.

“I served this nation, made Pakistan a nuclear power,

constructed motorways and started CPEC but sent home though I

had no charges of corruption. The nation questions what is my

crime?” he said.

Nawaz Sharif said when he visited Jhelum in 2013 during

election campaign, the economy faced energy and financial crises and

terrorism incidents had become a matter of routine.

He said he had promised with the people of Jhelum that he

would work hard for putting the country back on path to development

and fulfill his promise.

He said during past four years several power units

were installed and to a great extent load shedding problem had been

overcome and the country had started its journey towards prosperity.

He said Karachi was burning in 2013 and situation was grim in

Balochistan but the PML-N government restored peace in Karachi and

engaged Balochistan parties to a coalition government in Balochistan

to save the province from disaster.

Nawaz Sharif said after coming to power in 2013, the PML-N

government restarted construction of the network of motorways in all

parts of the country.

He said even in Panama case no charge of corruption, kick

backs or siphoning of money from national exchequer was proved

against him.

“I have been sent home only for not drawing salary from

my son’s company. I ask if I did not draw salary from his company,

can it be called corruption.”

Focusing the youth, Nawaz Sharif said he could see spark in

their eyes and as far as they stand firm, country’s future would be

bright.

“We shall have to collectively serve this country. People

have been mocking and exploiting this nation for last 70 years. No

prime minister since Pakistan’s inception could complete his tenure

and this is an insult to the mandate of people.

But, for your better future you will have to unite for a

change. You elected me for Islamabad but I have been sent

back home. I urge for your better future and need your support

to achieve this goal,” he said.

He said his tenure in the government faced many

challenges like Dharna-one, Dharna-two and Panama Papers but none of

corruption charge could be proved against me.

The former prime minister said with his actions, an era of

progress had started and the country was at a taking off position.

“But, once again I have been dismissed. This is not the way of

running the states. Whenever, we tried to steer it out from crises,

we are sent home.”

He said the nation had a right to decide about their future

and urged to stand united for progress, peace and stability in

the country and ensured that their mandate was respected as he sought

their support for a strong Pakistan.