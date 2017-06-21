Sharif family wants justice in Panama Papers case: Talal

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) Talal Chaudhry Wednesday said the Sharif family wanted

justice in the Panama Papers case.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Qatari

prince had owned the letter and wanted to give interview to

the joint investigation team (JIT) but the latter reluctant to

do the same.

He said the hands of prime minister and his family were

clean. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was doing politics on

the Panama Papers issue, he added.

Talal Chaudhry said the PML-N had expressed reservations on

the two members of the JIT.