Sharif family wants justice in Panama Papers case: Talal

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
(PML-N) Talal Chaudhry Wednesday said the Sharif family wanted
justice in the Panama Papers case.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the Qatari
prince had owned the letter and wanted to give interview to
the joint investigation team (JIT) but the latter reluctant to
do the same.
He said the hands of prime minister and his family were
clean. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was doing politics on
the Panama Papers issue, he added.
Talal Chaudhry said the PML-N had expressed reservations on
the two members of the JIT.
