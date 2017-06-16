Sharif family to emerge victorious in 2018 general elections: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Jun 16 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam on Friday

said the Prime Minister of Pakistan and his family would stand victorious in Supreme Court and would also win mandate of masses in 2018 general elections.

Talking to different delegation at his office, he said the Prime

Minister by presenting himself and family for accountability has set a new history. The Prime Minister by appearing before JIT without official protocol upheld the supremacy of law and judiciary.

He said the whole nation stand united with the Prime Minister who had

put the country on path of prosperity and development due to his vision and wisdom.

Earlier, the advisor to Prime Minister expressed grief over loss of

seven precious lives in a road accident in Raniyal, Shangla. He directed Swat hospital to provide all medical care to injured persons, besides announcing Rs. 50,000 for each killed in the accident and Rs 25,000 for each injure.

He prayed Allah Almighty to give courage to bereaved families to bear

the loss with fortitude.