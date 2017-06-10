Sharif family to emerge victorious from JIT probe: Abid

FAISALABAD, June 10 (APP): Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family

will emerge victorious from the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) process.

This was stated by State Minister for Water and Power Chaudhry

Abid Sher Ali while talking to the media during his visit to FESCO Headquarters, here Saturday.

He said: “We have neither accepted nor will ever accept ‘minus-one formula’. Nawaz Sharif is an elected prime minister and he will be

elected to the prestigious office once again on the basis of his people-friendly policies.”

Hitting hard at the anti-PML-N elements, Ch Abid Sher said that

Imran Khan was hatching conspiracies against the elected government

but the people of Pakistan were fully aware of his nefarious designs.

He said that protests and sit-ins were creating hindrance in

national progress, but some elements were using these tactics for

their vested interests.

He said that despite reservations, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz appeared before the JIT which clearly showed and the Sharif family

was not afraid of accountability.