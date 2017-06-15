Sharif family to be victorious in Panama case: Saad

ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad

Rafique on Thursday hoped that Sharif family would get victory

in the Panama Papers case.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said the

prime minister had faced many crisis but he put the country on the

path of speedy development.

He said some people were using the Panama Papers for

political point scoring or vested interest.

He said undemocratic forces always tried to work against the

democracy. He added that the elements were hatching conspiracy

against democratic system.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had

been playing politics of agitation for the last four years and

created hurdles in development works launched by PML-N government.

Khawaja Saad said despite reservations, the prime minister

presented himself before Joint Investigation Team (JIT), for

supremacy of the constitution and law.