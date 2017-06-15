Sharif family to be victorious in Panama case: Saad

ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad
Rafique on Thursday hoped that Sharif family would get victory
in the Panama Papers case.
Talking to a private news channel, the minister said the
prime minister had faced many crisis but he put the country on the
path of speedy development.
He said some people were using the Panama Papers for
political point scoring or vested interest.
He said undemocratic forces always tried to work against the
democracy. He added that the elements were hatching conspiracy
against democratic system.
Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had
been playing politics of agitation for the last four years and
created hurdles in development works launched by PML-N government.
Khawaja Saad said despite reservations, the prime minister
presented himself before Joint Investigation Team (JIT), for
supremacy of the constitution and law.
