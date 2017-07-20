Sharif family submitted all verified documents in SC: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration

and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday said the Sharif family had submitted all verified documents regarding Panama Papers in the Supreme Court.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the apex court can hold

investigation of the documents submitted by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

The minister said the Prime Minister was giving accountability of his

45 years old family assets.

He said the name of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not

mentioned in Panama Papers despite that he presented himself for

accountability.