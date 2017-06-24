Sharif Family striving to gaurd Constitution: Capt (R) Safdar

ISLAMABAD, June 24 (APP): Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar

on Saturday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Sharif

Family were striving to guard and protect the 1973 Constitution

since they were fully abiding by orders of the apex court.

Talking to media after appearing before the Panama Papers

case Joint investigation Team (JIT), he said that its conduct

was appropriate and he had responded to the questions asked by

the JIT.

“The Panama case is not only against Nawaz Sharif but also

against a prime minister who made the country a nuclear power,”

he said.

Captain (Retd) Safdar said he would not disclose what

took place during JIT proceedings as the matter was pending

before the court.

“Panama case is not against Nawaz Sharif – it is against

a person who made Pakistan a nuclear power; the one who made

motorways and took Pakistan away from darkness,” he added.

Capt (Retd) Safdar said he was treated in an appropriate

manner by members of the JIT.

He asked why no one was questioning the people who had

Surrey palaces.

He also called upon Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman

Imran Khan to beware of conspiracies against the country and

distance from such moves and tactics. Otherwise, history will

remember him in a negative manner, he said.

Captain (retd) Safdar said the Panama Paper Leaks was

not the accountabuility of Nawaz Sharif, rather an affront

on two-nation theory.