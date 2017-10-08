ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP):Central leader Pakistan Muslim League (N) Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said Sharif family respects the law and will appear before the court despite reservations.
Talking to a private channel before leaving for Pakistan from London’s Heathrow Airport, Maryam Nawaz said Sharif family would appear before courts despite all the reservations.
Replying to a question regarding Nawaz Sharif’s re-election as PML-N’s president, she said it was the party’s democratic right and no one should object to it.
To a question, Maryam said her brothers Hassan and Hussain would appear before the court but it was up to them to decide about their return to Pakistan.
Sharif family respects law, to appear before court: Maryam Nawaz
