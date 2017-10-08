Sharif family respects law, to appear before court: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP):Central leader Pakistan Muslim League (N) Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said Sharif family respects the law and will appear before the court despite reservations.

Talking to a private channel before leaving for Pakistan from London’s Heathrow Airport, Maryam Nawaz said Sharif family would appear before courts despite all the reservations.

Replying to a question regarding Nawaz Sharif’s re-election as PML-N’s president, she said it was the party’s democratic right and no one should object to it.

To a question, Maryam said her brothers Hassan and Hussain would appear before the court but it was up to them to decide about their return to Pakistan.