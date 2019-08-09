Sharif family involved in money laundering: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, Aug 09 (APP):Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Friday said Sharif family was involved in money laundering and bought four of its flats in London with looted money.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said Sharif family had business interests with Indian businessman Jindal, adding Sharif family had double standards and promoted culture of patronage.

He said shares of Maryam Nawaz in a sugar mill were brought with telegraphic transfers.

He said two thousand people were killed in Punjab in police encounters, adding people were murdered in Model Town incident during the government of PML-N.