Sharif family in London due to illness of Kulsoom Nawaz: Asif Kirman

ISLAMABAD, Sept 19 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister and

PML-N leader Syed Asif Kirmani Tuesday said he had informed the

Accountability Court that members of Sharif family are in London due

to illness of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

“Staff of Sharif family had received summons for the family to

appear before the court. I have informed the court that they are in

London due to illness of Kulsoom Nawaz,” he said talking to media.

He said the court has issued fresh notice for the family

members to appear before it on September 26.

Kirmani said Hassan and Hussain Nawaz are not residents of

Raiwind as he stated to pass information to those about whom the

court had directed.

When asked about return of Sharif family members, he said,

Kulsoom Nawaz had to undergo another surgery within couple of days.

Since, she is not well and family members had to take care of her,

therefore, he could not give an exact date about their return to

Pakistan.