Sharif family facing accountability but nothing proved against them: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP): Board of Investment (BoI) Chairman

Dr Miftah Ismail Monday said the Sharif family had been facing

accountability since the Musharraf’s regime but nothing had been

proved against them.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime

minister presented himself and his family for accountability

since the Panama Papers issue had arisen.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government

had not created any hurdle in the investigation process of the

joint investigation team (JIT).

Miftah said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had already

alleged rigging allegations against the PML-N leadership but

failed to prove it before the judicial commission.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif was the third time elected prime minister of the

country, who had a clean track record.

He said the PML-N had defeated the PTI in AJK and

Gilgit-Baltistan general elections, cantonment and local body

polls and bye-elections.

The PTI, he said, was introducing negative politics in

the country, which would be self-damaging for it.

He said the PML-N government had been providing the best

transport facility through Metro Bus system but the PTI was busy in

criticizing such welfare projects.