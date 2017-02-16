Sharif family counsels responding to questions in court: Danyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Leader Pakistan Muslim League-N Danyal Aziz Thursday said counsels of Sharif family were responding to questions of the court in Panama case.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court, he said any person who lives abroad, was not bound to pay tax in Pakistan under the law.

He explained Hussain Nawaz was not a tax-payer in Pakistan. Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz were doing business abroad for many years, he added.

The documents before the court, have been presented by the PML-N, he said and added, documents of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf have been declared of no value.

He said PTI was apparently making efforts to adjourn the case in the election commission. A case against Imran Khan and Jahangur Tareen was also before Supreme Court, he added.

He said Imran Khan gave misdeclarations in the parliament regarding Bani Gala and foreign funds.

Imran Khan, he alleged, presented documents with fake signatures of Maryam Nawaz in the court.

He said that PTI was making efforts, not just against Nawaz Sharif, but against the masses due to next general elections.

The people will decide about Imran Khan and his misdeeds in the next general elections, he added.

Imran Khan, he said was master of U-turn since he contradicted his own statements.

Danyal said Imran did tarnish image of country through politics of sit-ins, and he has no moral courage to apologize with masses.

Imran and Jahangir were the politicians who have admitted allegations of corruption and tax theft he said and urged the nation to make them accountable in this regard.

He asked the PTI chief that there were no back-doors for coming in power. It seems Imran Khan was making efforts for media trial of Sharif family, he added.

Parliamentary Secretary Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Maiza Hameed said the court had repeatedly directed PTI for producing evidences but it has failed to present a single proof so far.

She said that due to prudent policies of government, the foreign investors were showing interest in Pakistan.

She said that Imran Khan will have to show performance in KPK to win next elections.

Maiza Hameed said any person who does not make hiself accountable, cannot be a leader.