Sharif Family Counsel rejects JIT report contents, compiling procedure: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-

Nawaz (PML-N) Daniyal Aziz said Monday that Counsel for Sharif

Family Khawaja Haris has categorically rejected in the Supreme

Court, the contents and procedure adopted by the Joint Investigation

Team (JIT) in compiling the report.

The counsel has also requested the SC that nothing should be

against the law, and accordingly the JIT report should be rejected

and the case against Sharif Family be dismissed, he added.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court after

adjournment of the case, Daniyal Aziz said that nothing happened

during today’s hearing.

He said there should be end to selective justice. The law

should not be used only against one family and the legal proceedings

should be initiated against all whose names are mentioned in the

Panama papers to ensure justice across the board and fair-play.

He questioned the moral justification of those who were

proclaimed offenders and at the same time had been accusing and

abusing the incumbent government.

“What forces are behind them as nobody takes action against

them,” he questioned.

He was of the view that if an action could be taken against an

MPA in Balochistan, why not against these people. The cases were

registered against them with Anti-Terrorist Court but no action is

being taken.

He said that Imran Khan’s lawyer had admitted tax evasion in

Niazi Service while his another lawyer Mansoor Ali Khan also

admitted crimes related to foreign funding. So why the pressure is

only on one person, Daniyal asked.

He said the anti-terrorism court does have the power to

implement its order, and why this was not being exercised in the PTI

chief’s case.

Daniyal said, the people who neither have any link with this

case nor are petitioners, were present in the court as if they were

duty-bound as he mentioned names of Chaudhry Shajuaat and leaders of MQM.

He said those talking of moral obligation and seek resignation

by the Prime Minister must keep in mind that they have been declared

proclaimed offenders as well as issuing orders to confiscate their

property.

He said Naeem Bukhari and Mansoor Ali Khan, the lawyers of

Imran Khan, have admitted crimes like money laundering and getting

party funding from abroad. “Therefore, we believe that requirements

of justice would be fulfilled and Imran Khan would also be brought

to justice.”