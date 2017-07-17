Sharif Family Counsel rejects JIT report contents, compiling procedure: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-
Nawaz (PML-N) Daniyal Aziz said Monday that Counsel for Sharif
Family Khawaja Haris has categorically rejected in the Supreme
Court, the contents and procedure adopted by the Joint Investigation
Team (JIT) in compiling the report.
The counsel has also requested the SC that nothing should be
against the law, and accordingly the JIT report should be rejected
and the case against Sharif Family be dismissed, he added.
Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court after
adjournment of the case, Daniyal Aziz said that nothing happened
during today’s hearing.
He said there should be end to selective justice. The law
should not be used only against one family and the legal proceedings
should be initiated against all whose names are mentioned in the
Panama papers to ensure justice across the board and fair-play.
He questioned the moral justification of those who were
proclaimed offenders and at the same time had been accusing and
abusing the incumbent government.
“What forces are behind them as nobody takes action against
them,” he questioned.
He was of the view that if an action could be taken against an
MPA in Balochistan, why not against these people. The cases were
registered against them with Anti-Terrorist Court but no action is
being taken.
He said that Imran Khan’s lawyer had admitted tax evasion in
Niazi Service while his another lawyer Mansoor Ali Khan also
admitted crimes related to foreign funding. So why the pressure is
only on one person, Daniyal asked.
He said the anti-terrorism court does have the power to
implement its order, and why this was not being exercised in the PTI
chief’s case.
Daniyal said, the people who neither have any link with this
case nor are petitioners, were present in the court as if they were
duty-bound as he mentioned names of Chaudhry Shajuaat and leaders of MQM.
He said those talking of moral obligation and seek resignation
by the Prime Minister must keep in mind that they have been declared
proclaimed offenders as well as issuing orders to confiscate their
property.
He said Naeem Bukhari and Mansoor Ali Khan, the lawyers of
Imran Khan, have admitted crimes like money laundering and getting
party funding from abroad. “Therefore, we believe that requirements
of justice would be fulfilled and Imran Khan would also be brought
to justice.”
