ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry Wednesday said the Sharif family was cooperating with
joint investigation team on Panama Papers issue.
The prime minister had written a letter to the apex
court to form a commission on Panama Papers and clearly stated
to appear before the court whenever it summoned for investigation,
he said while talking to a private news channel.
The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
government has registered its reservations on JIT in the Supreme
Court.
The minister said the PML-N workers while expressing
solidarity with PM wanted to gather on the occasion of JIT but
they were asked to stay away from that place.
Sharif family cooperating with JIT: Tariq
