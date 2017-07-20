Sharif family being subjected to media trial for political gains: Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders on Thursday said the Sharif family was being subjected to media trial by opponents to get political gains in the general election-2018.

“Opponents are trying to damage reputation of Sharif family

by hatching conspiracies against it,” he said while talking to

mediapersons outside the Supreme Court.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he said, laid the

foundation of sustainable development in the country but Pakistan

Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) wanted to disrupt it and create anarchy for

vested intersts.

He vowed that PML-N would not allow PTI to succeed in its

nefarious designs.

Daniyal said the Sharif family had submitted all relevant

documents about ownership along with concrete evidences in the

Panama Papers case.

He said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) presented before

the Supreme Court distorted facts about transfer of the industrial

scrap and machinery. Besides, the team also made unverified

documents part of its report, which is against the principle of

fair-play.

He criticized PTI chairman Imran Khan for not appearing

before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), saying that the court had

declared Imran Khan an absconder.

Daniyal said JIT could not level any allegation of

corruption, kickbacks and commission in award of contract for any

development project.

Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali also

criticized the PTI Chief, saying that he (Imran) studied in the

Oxford University London with the ill-gotten money by his father.

He alleged that father of Imran Khan was known for his

financial corruption, who made property through illegal means.

He underlined the need for accountability across the board

without any biased approach.

PML-N MNA Maiza Hameed said Imran Khan had no money trail

for his Banigala property.

She said the Prime Minister initiated unprecedented

development projects including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC), energy schemes, expansion of highways and motorways, which

greatly helped in strengthening national economy.