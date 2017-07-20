Sharif family being subjected to media trial for political gains: Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders on Thursday said the Sharif family was being subjected to media trial by opponents to get political gains in the general election-2018.
“Opponents are trying to damage reputation of Sharif family
by hatching conspiracies against it,” he said while talking to
mediapersons outside the Supreme Court.
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he said, laid the
foundation of sustainable development in the country but Pakistan
Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) wanted to disrupt it and create anarchy for
vested intersts.
He vowed that PML-N would not allow PTI to succeed in its
nefarious designs.
Daniyal said the Sharif family had submitted all relevant
documents about ownership along with concrete evidences in the
Panama Papers case.
He said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) presented before
the Supreme Court distorted facts about transfer of the industrial
scrap and machinery. Besides, the team also made unverified
documents part of its report, which is against the principle of
fair-play.
He criticized PTI chairman Imran Khan for not appearing
before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), saying that the court had
declared Imran Khan an absconder.
Daniyal said JIT could not level any allegation of
corruption, kickbacks and commission in award of contract for any
development project.
Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali also
criticized the PTI Chief, saying that he (Imran) studied in the
Oxford University London with the ill-gotten money by his father.
He alleged that father of Imran Khan was known for his
financial corruption, who made property through illegal means.
He underlined the need for accountability across the board
without any biased approach.
PML-N MNA Maiza Hameed said Imran Khan had no money trail
for his Banigala property.
She said the Prime Minister initiated unprecedented
development projects including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC), energy schemes, expansion of highways and motorways, which
greatly helped in strengthening national economy.
