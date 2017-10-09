Sharif family appearing before courts despite severe reservations: Maryam

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP):Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday said Sharif family appeared in the courts despite reservations and knowing well that cases against them was not accountability but a revenge.

Speaking to media men here after her appearance before the Accountability Court, she said politicians follow the law as they have to go before the public.

She said those who violated the constitution and law, should also appear before the courts.

She said the cases against Sharif family had nothing to do with accountability and all the facts were before the people and the media, adding, “Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and we are coming to the courts despite the revengeful attitude.”

The son in law of Nawaz Sharif was arrested, she said adding different set of laws were being applied to them.

She said others had run away from the courts, did not appear before them and were holding public meetings and rallies.

She said Sharif family was not afraid of arrests and jails, adding she knew very well her crime was that she was daughter of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, therefore cases were made against her.

Maryam said Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz would decide themselves about their appearance in the court. Pakistani law does not apply to my brothers, she added.

Maryam said Nawaz Sharif was disqualified but still he was being tried in the court.

The accusations of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) were false, she stressed.

She said questions were being raised about the judicial proceedings as the case which started from “Panama ended on Iqama”.