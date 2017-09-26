Sharif demonstrated veneration for law, constitution and state institutions: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the

former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had exhibited

exceptional veneration for law and the constitution and set a new

example for strengthening the state institution by appearing before

the Ehtesab Court adding that the whole country was witness as to

who was upholding the law and the constitution in spite of grave

reservations and who was tendering apology after threatening,

deriding and abusing the state institutions.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, the minister said that

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif despite enjoying all legal rights, practically

demonstrated his respect for law, constitution and the state

institutions and did not try to avoid them by making excuses of back

ache and mental stress.

He not only faced the courts himself but also presented the

whole family before the law, she added.

She posed a question as to which Prime Minister and his family

had set such an example before this?

Marriyum said that fair trial was the constitutional right of

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family and the people of Pakistan who

had elected him as Prime Minister with their vote wanted to see

justice being done to him as well as his family.

Minister of State observed that the former Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had taken upon himself the responsibility of

upholding the sanctity and safety of the vote of the people of

Pakistan as the security of the country was inextricably linked to

sanctity of their vote.