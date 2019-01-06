Sharif brothers set new records of corruption: Fayazul Hassan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP):Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayazul Hassan Chohan on Saturday said ‘Sharif Mafia’ reduced

Pakistan’s exports from $38 billion to $20 billion and set new records of corruption in the country.

A new JIT had been constituted on Model Town incident, he said talking to media at a book fair in

Rawalpindi.

He said Nawaz Sharif had only promoted his business during his foreign trips in his tenure but in contrary

Prime Minister Imran Khan was conducting foreign visits only for the revival of the country’s economy.

The minister said the political careers of corrupt leaders had ended in the country.

Fayazul Hassan said those who declared NAB laws as black laws, themselves appointed chairman

NAB with consensus.

He said PTI was committed to restore economy and the positive image of Pakistan before the

international community.