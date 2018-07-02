Shanaz Ramzi announced as winner of CEO World Awards

KARACHI, Jul 02 (APP):Shanaz Ramzi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Starlinks Public Relations (PR) and Events has been announced as one of the winners in the prestigious CEO World Awards in the category of Female CEO of the Year.

The coveted annual CEO World Awards encompasses World’s best in

leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, CEO excellence studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world, said a statement on Monday.

The winners will be honoured at the 2018 SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony

Dinner in San Francisco on July 30.