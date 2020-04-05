Shan has improved as a T20 player: Afridi

ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (APP):Former Pakistani Skipper and all-rounder Shahid Afridi feels opening batsman Shan Masood has improved greatly as a Twenty20 player.

Afridi’s comments came after Masood posted a video of the former captain hitting iconic Australia seamer Brett Lee for six during Pakistan’s clash with Australia in Hobart in 2005.

Afridi expressed his gratitude to Masood and heaped praise on him.

“Look what I found Shahid Afridi,” Masood said on Twitter.

In response, Afridi said: “Good going Shan, making full use of staying at home! And yes you have improved greatly as a T20 player, watching these innings should help you further.”

Masood recently captained the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 253 runs in nine matches at an average of 31.62 and a strike-rate of 128.42.

Afridi also played for the Sultans and accumulated 87 runs in seven games at an average of 43.50 and a strike-rate of 167.30. He also took four wickets at an average of 32.50.

The Sultans finished at the top of the PSL points table as they won six games, lost two and had two abandoned.

However, the PSL was cut short prior to the semi-finals and final due to the Coronavirus Pandemic