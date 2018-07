ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Shahms un Nisa has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-232 Thatta by securing 152,691 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PTI candidate Arsalan Bux Barohi stood second by getting 18,900 votes.

The third position was grabbed by independent candidate Habib ur Rehman by securing 3,190 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 43.41 %