Shale gas, oil centre established to facilitate E&P companies

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): Ministry of Petroleum and Natural

Resources has established a Shale gas and oil centre to facilitate interested Exploration and Production (E&P) companies in tapping the recently identified 188 TCF gas and 58 BSTB oil technically recoverable resources in lower and middle Indus Basin.

“A dedicated Shale gas and oil centre has been established at the

Petroleum House, which is now open for all interested E&P companies,”

official sources told APP.

They termed the identification of massive Shale reserves a ‘game-

changer’ and future source for abundant supply of petroleum in the country.

A study, completed in collaboration with USAID, had confirmed

presence of 3,778 trillion cubic feet (TCF) Shale gas and 2,323

billions of stock tank barrels (BSTB) Shale oil in place resources.

The study covered lower and middle Indus Basin which geographically

spread over Sindh, southern parts of Punjab and eastern parts of Balochistan.

Total area under the study was 271,700 kilometers, which is 33 percent

of total sedimentary area of the country.

Answering a question, the sources said a consortium of Oil and Gas

Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Pakistan Petroleum limited

(PPL) is being formed to undertake pilot project(s) to determine cost of

extracting Shale gas and oil.

During the study, a detailed analysis of 124 wells were carried out

including laboratory analysis on Shale Cores and Cuttings in the United

States.

Objectives of the study were to validate Shale gas resource, estimate

initial findings, assess availability of required technology and infrastructure for Shale gas operations and formulate guidelines for the Shale gas policy.

The study had further confirmed that basic technology required for

Shale gas exploration i.e. horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, was

available in the country and being used for conventional and tight gas

reservoirs.