Shaikh Rashid calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed with him performance of the Railways Ministry. He also briefed him about Main Line-1 (ML-1) project of Pakistan Railways.

The minister while briefing the prime minister said that PC-1 of 1872 kilometer Karachi-Peshawar ML-1 project had been sent to the Planning Commission and work on this strategically important project would be started next year.

The prime minister said that ML-1 project had great significance in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and added that progress of railways was a must for the country’s progress.

Political situation of the country was also discussed during the meeting.