Shah’s Brasilia Grand Slam journey ends with loss to Bulgarian opponent

ISLAMABAD, Oct 09 (APP):Pakistan’s Shah Hussain Shah suffered an early exit at Brasilia Grand Slam 2019 after losing his first round fight to his Bulgarian opponent Dichev Daniel, according to information made available here by vice president of Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) Masood Ahmed on Wednesday.

Shah ranked 62 in the world in -100kg division did not concede even a single point to World No. 37 Dichev but committed three minor errors to lose the all-important battle in three minutes and 25 seconds.