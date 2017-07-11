Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium awaits astro-turf

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): The lone Hockey Stadium in
Rawalpindi has to wait for sometime more, to get an astro-turf to be
laid there.
According to sources, Holland based company `GreenFields
Sports Turf Systems’ came here this month to lay an astro-turf in
the hockey stadium named on Legendary Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh but
went back without doing so.
The GreenFields Sports Turf Systems had pointed faults in the
field on which the astro-turf was to be laid which needs to be
rectified.
“The astro-turf is lying in the ground under open sky and
would get spoiled if it isn’t laid on the field in proper time,” he
said.
It may be mentioned here that the whole stadium project is
worth Rs 149 million and despite claims of laying astro-turf in the
stadium by the authorities, the project could not be materialized
since the last three years.
When contacted, District Sports Officer (DSO) Rawalpindi Abdul
Waheed Babar admitted that GreenFields Sports Turf Systems team had gone back without laying astro-turf in the stadium due to faults in
the field.
“The faults in the field would be rectified this month and
astro-turf would hopefully be laid in August,” he said.
