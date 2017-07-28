Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium awaits astro-turf

ISLAMABAD July 28 (APP): The lone Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi has

to wait some time more, to get an astro-turf to be laid there.

According to sources, a Holland based company `GreenFields Sports

Turf Systems’ came here this month to lay an astro-turf in the

hockey stadium named on Legendary Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh but went

back without doing so.

GreenFields Sports Turf Systems had pointed faults in the field on

which the astro-turf was to be laid which needs to be rectified.

It may be mentioned here that the whole stadium project is worth Rs

149 million and despite claims of laying astro-turf in the stadium

by the authorities, the project could not be materialized since the

last three years.

When contacted, District Sports Officer (DSO) Rawalpindi Abdul

Waheed Babar admitted that GreenFields Sports Turf Systems team had

gone back without laying astro-turf in the stadium due to faults in

the field.

“The faults in the field would be rectified this month and astro-

turf would hopefully be laid in August,” he said.

Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh said due to rainfall these days it is

difficult to rectify the faults. The faults would be rectified as

soon as the weather is cleared.