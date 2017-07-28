Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium awaits astro-turf

ISLAMABAD July 28 (APP): The lone Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi has
to wait some time more, to get an astro-turf to be laid there.
According to sources, a Holland based company `GreenFields Sports
Turf Systems’ came here this month to lay an astro-turf in the
hockey stadium named on Legendary Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh but went
back without doing so.
GreenFields Sports Turf Systems had pointed faults in the field on
which the astro-turf was to be laid which needs to be rectified.
It may be mentioned here that the whole stadium project is worth Rs
149 million and despite claims of laying astro-turf in the stadium
by the authorities, the project could not be materialized since the
last three years.
When contacted, District Sports Officer (DSO) Rawalpindi Abdul
Waheed Babar admitted that GreenFields Sports Turf Systems team had
gone back without laying astro-turf in the stadium due to faults in
the field.
“The faults in the field would be rectified this month and astro-
turf would hopefully be laid in August,” he said.
Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh said due to rainfall these days it is
difficult to rectify the faults. The faults would be rectified as
soon as the weather is cleared.
