Shahnaz Sheikh assigned to prepare PHF manual

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has assigned Former Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh to prepare a manual for the national coaches and players which would help facilitate the exercise of the national game.

“The manual would be comprehensive document, covering all the achievements of former erstwhile greats as well as guidelines for the current and upcoming hockey players, Shahnaz who had being appointed as PHF spokesperson told APP on Wednesday.

Shahnaz, who played between 1969 and 1978 was capped 68 times and had scored 45 goals for the National hockey team, said the manual would spell out all the ways of rules, policy and guidelines to develop national game from the grass-roots level covering all aspects of the game.