Shahnawaz Ranjha lauds PM decision to appear before JIT

SARGODHA, June 13 (APP)): Federal Parliamentary Secretary for
Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha has appreciated the decision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to appear before the joint investigation team (JIT) for upholing the democratic norms.
Talking to a delegation of office-bearers and workers of
Pakistan Muslim League-N on Tuesday, he said that despite all
reservations about the JIT members, the Sharif family decided
to present themselves before the JIT for accountability.
He said that Imran Khan was an enemy of prosperity and development
of the country, as he had been staging sit-ins and protests to create
hurdles in progress of Pakistan.
