Shahnawaz Ranjha lauds PM decision to appear before JIT

SARGODHA, June 13 (APP)): Federal Parliamentary Secretary for

Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha has appreciated the decision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to appear before the joint investigation team (JIT) for upholing the democratic norms.

Talking to a delegation of office-bearers and workers of

Pakistan Muslim League-N on Tuesday, he said that despite all

reservations about the JIT members, the Sharif family decided

to present themselves before the JIT for accountability.

He said that Imran Khan was an enemy of prosperity and development

of the country, as he had been staging sit-ins and protests to create

hurdles in progress of Pakistan.